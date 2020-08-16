Sylvia Easton-JonesMidlandSylvia Easton-Jones, 65, of Midland, Pa., passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020.Sylvia was born in Rochester, Pa., to James and Margaret Easton on October 3, 1954. She was a graduate of New Brighton High School and worked as a bookkeeper and car salesperson for many years.Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, James and MargaretEaston; brother, Jerry Easton and niece, Sharece Easton.Sylvia is survived by her son, Brandon Warren Bynum; brothers, Jerome, James Jr., Andre andAndrew; sister-in-law, Joyce Easton; sister, Saundre (Keith) Easton-Fletcher, along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.The memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Beaver Cemetery, lot #14, at the grave site of James and Margaret Easton with Pastor Saundre Easton-Fletcher officiating.Greetings and condolences may be sent to the family in care of the funeral home. The family of Sylvia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to family and friends for your prayers and kind words. Special thanks to the WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA.