More Obituaries for SYLVIA HEIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA HEIST

SYLVIA HEIST Obituary
Sylvia Heist

Formerly of Economy

The Lord called Sylvia Heist home to be with her husband, Robert on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Sylvia was born in Glace, West Virginia to Andrew and Marian Vance. She married Robert Heist in Listie, Pennsylvania, had two children, and then became the town MOM. She was very proud that all the kids in the neighborhood could always be found in and around her home. I'm sure that she knew more of our friends' secrets than even we did as everyone tended to confide in her.

Sylvia was formerly of Economy and most recently Bowie, Texas.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Diana Higgins and Andrew Heist; her granddaughters, Kristin Gardner and Kaitlyn Higgins and her brothers Arnold Vance and Edward Vance.

Sylvia's wishes were to have her earthly body donated to research for a cure for Alzheimer's and/or Fibromyalgia.

A celebration of life will be held for family in Pennsylvania when safety permits.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
