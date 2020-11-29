Sylvia L. Strickler



Chester, West Virginia



Sylvia L. Strickler, 76, of Chester, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the East Liverpool City Hospital, following a sudden illness.



Born, January 22, 1944, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late John E. Sr. and Phyllis Brennaman Mackall.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Darla Everly Hawkins.



Sylvia was a graduate of South Side High School Class of 1962. She retired from Robert Morris University where she worked in housekeeping.



Sylvia was a member of the American Pool Players Association; she enjoyed playing pool and cards, and bowling.



She will be deeply missed by her children, Marie Maxwell of San Diego, Calif., Thomas E. Maxwell II (Daryl) of Fallston, Pa., Janet Strickler McDonald (Vince) of Monaca, Pa., and Jeannette Strickler of Chester, W.Va.; brother, John Mackall Jr. (Karen) of Georgetown, Pa.; sister, Elaine Beal of Cattaraugus, N.Y.; grandchildren, Matthew Dubas, Ashley Peternal, Tiffany Strickler, Vincent McDonald, and Jordan Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn and Audrey; and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her best friend, Mary "Snooks" Sutton and by her grandpappy, Sammy.



Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Her arrangements were entrusted by the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Chester, W.Va.



