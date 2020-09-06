Tamara Rae ThompsonCenter TownshipTamara Rae Thompson, 46, of Center Township, Beaver County, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.Born in New Brighton Pa., on January 18, 1974, Tamara was the middle child of Lawrence and Grace Thompson, both of Center Township. Tamara was a 1993 graduate of Center High School. She was employed for over 20 years as a trace agent and customer service representative for FedEx. Tamara loved traveling, eating out and being with friends and family. She had a loyal and generous heart and cherished her daughter immensely. Her laughter was infectious.In addition to her parents, Tamara is survived by her daughter, Jasmine Grace Everhart, Center Township; fiancée, Alvin Everhart, West Virginia; sister, Monica Lynn Thompson, Center Township and brother, Lawrence (aka Tony) Thompson, Center Township. Also left to mourn her passing is her best friend, Donna (Dale) Hummer, Orlando, Florida and a host of other family and friends.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 2322 10th Street, Beaver Falls. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with homegoing services for the immediate family following at 11 a.m. Pastor Bernard E Tench Jr. will be officiating and eulogizing.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tamara's name to the Second Baptist Church.Arrangements entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director. Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.