|
|
Tammie M. (Stanasolovich) Huey
Baden
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tammie M. (Stanasolovich) Huey on April 23, 2020, after a long illness.
Tammie was born in Sewickley in 1958. She was the daughter of the late Malveine (Battaglia) Stanasolovich and the late Sam Stanasolovich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kerry Huey.
Surviving are her brother, Anthony (Sue) Battaglia of Pittsburgh; her sister, Linda (Jerry) Hochevar of Scottsdale, Ariz.; nieces, Lindsey (Marty) Wrigley, Lauren (Milo) Ritton, and Diana (Jackson) Boyd; nephews, Joseph (Ann) Hochevar, Philip (Lucy) Hochevar; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She leaves behind her lifelong friend, Mary Ann Oslick along with many other special friends who helped her through these past few months.
Tammie was an active member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She loved reading books from the Ambridge Library, her flowers and gardening. She worked at Friendship Ridge for over 25 years and most recently was employed at Rite Aid in Ambridge for the past 12 years. Due to the current health and safety concerns, funeral services and interment are private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020