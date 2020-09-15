Tammy Ann Tomsic-Deak
Rochester
It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of our beloved Tammy Ann Tomsic-Deak who went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2020. After a courageous 2-year battle with ovarian cancer, her battle ended peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on June 15, 1965, in Chicago, Ill., she is the daughter of Eleanor "Ellie" Tomsic and the late John J. Tomsic, Jr.
Everyone who knew Tammy, knew how important family and friends were to her. Her life will forever be cherished by the loved ones she leaves behind including her devoted husband of 29 years, James "Jim" Deak, and her three children, Shailyn Volk, KristanDeak (Joshua Kelley) and Trent Deak. In addition, she was the world's best "Nana" to her grandchildren, Tyson Kelley, Bryant Volk, Gracelynn Kelley and two of heaven's angels who are laughing and singing with her now, Hayden and Skyler Kelley.
She is also survived by three siblings, Laura Tomsic, John J. Tomsic III and Colleen Tomsic; father-in-law, Sandy Deak; mother-in-law, Roxine Deak, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her generous heart to help others carried into her profession as a caseworker with the state of PA welfare office in Rochester. Her creative mind paved the way for her love of writing, crafting and jewelry making. When God took Tammy home, not only did he leave behind the many lives she touched, but proved that He only takes the best.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
, where prayers will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Beaver. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are required during visitation.
Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Falls.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Special Olympics
of Pennsylvania, https://specialolympicspa.org