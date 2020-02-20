Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence "Scotty" Martinez


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terence "Scotty" Martinez Obituary
Terence 'Scotty' Martinez

Brighton Township

Terence "Scotty" Martinez, 57, of Brighton Township, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.

He was born on July 19, 1962, in Rochester, Pa., to the late Terence and Carol Martinez from Center Township.

He is survived by one brother, Charles (Pam) Martinez of Belvedere, New Jersey; one sister, Martha (Bill) Myers of Monaca; his nephews, Jacob (Molly) Martinez of New Jersey, and William Myers of Monaca; his nieces, Sara (Rick) Rogers of New Jersey, Elizabeth Martinez of New York City, and Danielle Martinez of Washington, DC; and great-niece, Lucy Martinez of New Jersey.

Scotty resided in a group home run by HAP Enterprises for over 25 years. Martha Myers would like to give a special thanks to all the caregivers who loved him as their own over the years. Extra special gratitude is sent to the angels who spent many hours as his companion in the last nine months of his life, Debra Penney, Gina Viccari-Krebs, Gia Krebs, Rileigh Krebs, and Julie Zubak.

Scotty never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. In his spare time, he enjoyed Reader's Digest Magazines and pointing to his chin, nose, mouth and elbows. Scotty had the most engaging smile and spread joy to every person he crossed paths with. His smile and joyful personality will be missed dearly.

A Celebration of Life for Scotty will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

In honor of Scotty, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central PA, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

"And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched…. for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much." His Journeys Just Begun by Ellen Brenneman.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -