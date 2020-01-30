Home

Teresa J. (Makowski) Schreiber

Teresa J. (Makowski) Schreiber Obituary
Teresa J. (Makowski) Schreiber

Imperial

Teresa J. (Makowski) Schreiber, 90, of Imperial, Pa., formerly of East Northport, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

She was born on March 7, 1929, in Westbury, N.Y., a daughter of the late Helen and Anthony Makowski. Teresa was primarily a homemaker. She also had jobs as a nurse's aide and part time child care provider.

In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Makowski, Stanley Makowski and Edwin Makowski.

She is survived by her son, Fred H. Schreiber, Jr. and his wife Elaine, Hopewell Twp.; and three grandchildren, Kristin Comunale and her husband Carmon; Douglas Schreiber and his wife Cait; and Kiera Tate and her husband Seth. She also is survived by six wonderful great-grandchildren who could always make her smile.

Her final wish was to be interred with her grandparents, parents and brothers at Saint Phillip Neri Catholic Cemetery on Long Island, N.Y. The family would like to thank Darroch Funeral Home for making this possible.

The family would also like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care provided by the staff of St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows and St. Barnabas Hospice Care.

DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 30, 2020
