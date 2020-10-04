1/
TERESA LEIGH NAGY
Teresa Leigh Nagy

Aliquippa

Teresa Leigh Nagy, 70, of Aliquippa Pa., went home to be with the Lord to gain eternal rest and peace after a long illness on September 26, 2020. Teresa was born November 23, 1949, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late James E. and Frances (LaCorte) Jeffrey Sr.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, John Thomas Jeffrey and James Jeffrey Jr. She was a devoted wife to the late Andrew Nagy.

Teresa is survived by her beloved family, son, Aaron Nagy; daughters, Amy (Bryon Boyce) Nagy and Mary (Anthony McKenzie) Nagy; grandchildren, Matthew Boyce, Anthony McKenzie Jr. and Rachel Marie (Robert) Fleming; great granddaughters, Alexa and Emma; her surviving siblings, Frances (Paul) Brosky and Timothy Jeffrey and numerous nieces and nephews.

She deeply loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Teresa was a proud member of Crestmont Alliance Church of Hopewell. She was a dedicated volunteer of St. Titus Church, employed with the Diocese of Pittsburgh which she retired from St. Titus School and Walmart upon her illness.

She will always be remembered for her love of all her children and selfless dedication to her family.

"Her love burns as an eternal flame, forever lighting our lives."

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC. 2026 McMinn Street Aliquippa PA., 15001 724-375-0496.

Private interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mastrofrancesco F H
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
