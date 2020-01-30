Home

Pitts Funeral Home - Aliquippa
Teresa Lockett
Teresa S. Lockett Obituary
Teresa S. Lockett

Aliquippa

Teresa S. Lockett, 43, was called to her eternal home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Teresa was born on March 11, 1976. She was a graduate of New Horizon and Aliquippa High School Class of 1995. She was a caretaker at the Hap Adult Center.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Rodney Jones; grandparents, Major Lee and Willie Kate Williams; aunts, Denise Worthy, Polly Ann Williams-Anderson, Mary Ann Williams and Charlotte Traylor; uncles, Alonzo and Willie Lee Moore; Chico Lockett and a loved one Clarence Andrews.

Cherishing her memory are her mother, Georgia Lockett of Aliquippa; father, Michael Lockett of Rialto, California; sister, Rodtika Jones and siblings; godsister, Roxianne McBride; niece, Luryshia Curenton; nephew, Rodney Jackson; second mother, Sherry Ann Moreland; aunts, Patricia and Elsie Williams, both of Aliquippa, Rosa Moye of Baltimore, Md., Virgie Chambliss of Columbus, Ga. and Davida Mosby of Virginia; uncles, David (Carol) Williams, Major(Lori) Williams of Moon Twp., Andrew (Barbara) Williams of South Carolina, Curtis (Karole) Williams of Beaver Falls and Robert (Marcia) Williams of Memphis, Tenn. and a host of devoted family members and close friends.

Services will be held at Greater Dominion Church, 415 Melrose Avenue, Ambridge, PA 15003. Friends will be received for the viewing on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 12 noon.

Family and friends will be received at the family's home for anyone wishing to be with the family in their time of sorrow.

Arrangements entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 30, 2020
