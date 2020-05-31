TERRI J. MCLEOD
Terri J. McLeod

Big Beaver Borough

Terri J. McLeod, 67, of Big Beaver Borough, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

She was born in Rochester on November 17, 1952, to the late Joseph W. Pintur Sr. and Patricia L. (Holmes) Pintur. Terri retired from the former Allencrest Detention Center in Brighton Township as a counselor. Throughout her life, she fostered many children of all ages. She was dedicated to her daily religious studies, an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting.

Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, George and Dony'l Silva-McLeod, Portsmouth, Va.; four grandsons, Devon, Xavier, Asher and Joshua; five brothers, Jeff and Michael Simpson and Patrick, Joseph and William Pintur; three sisters, Mary Beth Simpson, Jodi Daugherty and Patsy Heaton and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Simpson.

Private family arrangements were handled by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.




Published in The Beaver County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
