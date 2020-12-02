1/
Terry "Allen" Dawson II
Terry 'Allen' Dawson II

South Beaver Township

Terry "Allen" Dawson II, 50, of South Beaver Twp., died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service which will be held on Saturday, December 5th, from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 5 p.m. in Pathway Church, 239 Braun Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Pastor John Westurn will officiate.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
