Terry 'Allen' Dawson II
South Beaver Township
Terry "Allen" Dawson II, 50, of South Beaver Twp., died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service which will be held on Saturday, December 5th, from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 5 p.m. in Pathway Church, 239 Braun Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Pastor John Westurn will officiate.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com