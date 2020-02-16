|
|
Terry L.
Woods Sr.
Formerly of Aliquippa
Terry L. Woods, Sr., 67, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's Times.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020