Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Terry L. Woods Sr.

Terry L. Woods Sr. Obituary
Terry L.

Woods Sr.

Formerly of Aliquippa

Terry L. Woods, Sr., 67, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's Times.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
