Terry Lee Welsh



Rochester



Terry Lee Welsh, 58, of Rochester, went to be with the Lord and his parents, Saturday, November 28, 2020.



Born June 20, 1962 in Rochester, he was a son of the late Walter Jr. and Shirley Welsh.



Terry enjoyed his family and friends. He was a loving brother, a good brother-in-law, a loving uncle and great-uncle. He loved walks and watching football with his friends.



Surviving are two sisters, Deborah (David) Bender and Beth Ann Welsh (Ken Winterborne); three nieces, Cheyenne Rossi, Deyenna Bender, and Shelby McConnell; and a great-niece and two great-nephews, Gianna Rossi, Gabriel Cofer, and Carter McConnell.



There be no services.



The family would like to thank Tatalovich Funeral Home and Cremation Services for all their assistance; Vicki Kaye and family, and everyone else for their love and support.



