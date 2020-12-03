1/1
Terry Lee Welsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lee Welsh

Rochester

Terry Lee Welsh, 58, of Rochester, went to be with the Lord and his parents, Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Born June 20, 1962 in Rochester, he was a son of the late Walter Jr. and Shirley Welsh.

Terry enjoyed his family and friends. He was a loving brother, a good brother-in-law, a loving uncle and great-uncle. He loved walks and watching football with his friends.

Surviving are two sisters, Deborah (David) Bender and Beth Ann Welsh (Ken Winterborne); three nieces, Cheyenne Rossi, Deyenna Bender, and Shelby McConnell; and a great-niece and two great-nephews, Gianna Rossi, Gabriel Cofer, and Carter McConnell.

There be no services.

The family would like to thank Tatalovich Funeral Home and Cremation Services for all their assistance; Vicki Kaye and family, and everyone else for their love and support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved