TERRY W. MCQUILLAN
Terry W. McQuillan

Chippewa Township

Terry W. McQuillan, 70, of Chippewa Twp. died peacefully Thursday, November 12, 2020, in the Allegheny General Hospital Pittsburgh with his wife at his side.

Born November 24, 1949 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late William and Audrey (McGrail) McQuillan. Terry was self-employed in the trucking industry, an avid car collector and loving husband, He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving as a SP4 in the U.S. Army, where he received the National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; three Bronze Star Medals; Vietnam Campaign Medal; two OS Bars and Sharp Shooter M-16.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie (August) McQuillan whom he married May 12, 2003; a brother; a sister and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Craig and a sister, Sandra.

Due to COVID restrictions the family opted that services be private with his friend, Pastor Don MacNeil officiating and the Beaver County Special Unit conducting Honors.

Bonnie sincerely wants to thank his longtime friend, Pastor Don MacNeil and the Christian Assembly Church of Industry for all their thoughtful prayers and support thru this long journey, in addition to the couple's countless friends and close relatives.

Professional arrangements by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME 447 Pine St. Hookstown.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
