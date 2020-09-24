Thelma M.FilbertNew Sewickley TownshipThelma M. Filbert, 92, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away September 22, 2020, at the Villa St. Joseph, Baden.Born May 18, 1928, in New Sewickley Twp., she was the daughter of the late Orrie C. and Marie C. Young Bonzo. She was a retired seamstress with the former Hamilton Awing Co., Beaver, and was formerly employed with the past Freedom Casket Co. She was a member of the New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Economy Borough, and WELCA.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Filbert in 2001. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Clayton Bonzo; one sister, Virginia Rape; a sister-in-law, Katherine Bonzo; and two brothers-in-law, David Gold and Russell Rape.She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Rev. Dorothy J. and Rev. Donald S. Worth, Monroeville; four sons and two daughters-in-law, David W. Filbert, Brighton Twp.; Daniel H. and Carla Filbert, Irondale, Ohio; Donald E. and Ling Filbert, New Sewickley Twp.; and Dennis G. "Pete" and Melissa Filbert, Economy Borough; four granddaughters, Fawn D. Filbert, Arkansas; Lillia A. Boehm and her husband Brett, Liberty Twp., Ohio; Katie A. Worth, Monroeville; and Hui Wang, Newark, N.J.; one grandson, Dylon L. Filbert, Irondale, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Jean Gold, Zelienople, and Shirley and Keith Moore, New Sewickley Twp.; one brother, Gayle C. Bonzo, New Sewickley Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family is having private viewing and services. Those invited to attend, limited to 25 people, all must wear a face mask. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.The family wishes contributions go to the New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Memorial Fund, 200 2nd Ave., Freedom, PA 15042.