1/
Thelma M. Filbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma M.

Filbert

New Sewickley Township

Thelma M. Filbert, 92, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away September 22, 2020, at the Villa St. Joseph, Baden.

Born May 18, 1928, in New Sewickley Twp., she was the daughter of the late Orrie C. and Marie C. Young Bonzo. She was a retired seamstress with the former Hamilton Awing Co., Beaver, and was formerly employed with the past Freedom Casket Co. She was a member of the New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Economy Borough, and WELCA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Filbert in 2001. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Clayton Bonzo; one sister, Virginia Rape; a sister-in-law, Katherine Bonzo; and two brothers-in-law, David Gold and Russell Rape.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Rev. Dorothy J. and Rev. Donald S. Worth, Monroeville; four sons and two daughters-in-law, David W. Filbert, Brighton Twp.; Daniel H. and Carla Filbert, Irondale, Ohio; Donald E. and Ling Filbert, New Sewickley Twp.; and Dennis G. "Pete" and Melissa Filbert, Economy Borough; four granddaughters, Fawn D. Filbert, Arkansas; Lillia A. Boehm and her husband Brett, Liberty Twp., Ohio; Katie A. Worth, Monroeville; and Hui Wang, Newark, N.J.; one grandson, Dylon L. Filbert, Irondale, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Jean Gold, Zelienople, and Shirley and Keith Moore, New Sewickley Twp.; one brother, Gayle C. Bonzo, New Sewickley Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family is having private viewing and services. Those invited to attend, limited to 25 people, all must wear a face mask. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.

Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.

The family wishes contributions go to the New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Memorial Fund, 200 2nd Ave., Freedom, PA 15042.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved