THELMA R. (COENE) FRY
Thelma R. (Coene) Fry

Chippewa Township

Thelma R. (Coene) Fry, 92, of Chippewa Township, formerly of Patterson Heights, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the care of her loving family at home.

Born January 16, 1928, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Harry and Anna (Couch) Coene. She was the New Brighton Valedictorian Class of 1945 and retired from Dr. Richard Phillips Optometrist as a Para-Optometric. She was a member of the Chippewa United Methodist Church and a former member of the First United Methodist Church in New Brighton, where she was a Eucharist Lay Minister, Lay Liturgist, past President of the United Methodist Women, and a Sunday School Superintendent. She was a volunteer at the American Red Cross starting on December 4, 1975, and volunteered with the Meals on Wheels, College Hill. She was a member and officer of the former Jaycee-ettes.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Charles Madison Fry on September 7, 2016.

She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Diane and Donald Davidson, New Jersey, Melinda "Mindy" Fry, Chippewa Township and Sally and Charles Clayton, Tallahassee, Florida; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles M., Jr. and Wendy Fry, Patterson Heights; nine grandchildren, Dana and Michael Socci, Darcy and Dr. Gita Pillai, Daryn Davidson, Chase Clayton, Krysta and Ben Whipple, Charles Fry, III, Dewey and Lindsey Fry, Corbin Fry, Declan Fry and seven great-grandchildren, Jared Socci, Drake Whipple, Katelyn Whipple, Vivian Socci, Zachary Socci, Tejal Pillai and Dev Pillai.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service was held at the Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, on September 29, 2020, with Rev. Dan Stinson, officiating.

Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Washington County.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made, if desired to the Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or to the New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1033-6th Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066.

Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
