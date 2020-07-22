1/1
THERESA A. (TERRI) MALONE
Theresa A.

(Terri) Malone

Beaver

Theresa A. (Terri) Malone, 66, of Beaver, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis.

A daughter of the late Anna (Kupin) and Raymond Francis Malone, Terri was formerly employed at Boston College, later moving on to Fidelity Investments in Boston where she worked as a Tax Compliance Officer and Systems Analyst. She ended her career at Computer Share, retiring four years ago.

Terri leaves behind sisters, Ann Cowan, Kathy (Jerry) Kozlow, and Eileen O'Grady; one brother, Chuck (Karen) Malone and beloved nephews, Jeff, Steve, Ken, Michael, and Erik. She will also be sadly missed by her Beaver High School friends, and Boston friends and their families, especially Mindy, Chris, Pat, Randy, Tracy, and Joan. Terri cherished her status as honorary "Aunt" to Sharif, Mary, Tara, Jerrod, and Emma. She loved sharing memories, meals, and laughter, driving her car everywhere, fishing at Cape Cod, bowling, Downton Abbey, and her animal friends, especially "Poor Little Stray White Kitty".

In addition to her parents, Terri was preceded in death by her friend, Robin Snowden in 1997.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Robert Miller, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Beaver. A private interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery.

Professional services have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

To honor Terri's memory, donations may be made to a library or animal shelter of your choice. Her family thanks everyone for their prayers, love, and support.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church
