THERESA J. SKEBA
Theresa J. Skeba

Baden

Theresa Jane Skeba, 96, of Baden, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Theresa is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Mary Anne Skeba, who reside in White Oak, Pa.

Friends will be received TODAY, May 29, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).

Following the CDC Guidelines, 25 visitors at a time may pay their respects at the viewing. Please wear a mask and be patient should you need to wait. The funeral service and interment will be private. A Live-Stream of the Services may be viewed at 10 a.m. and again at 12 noon.

Please visit the Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home website and view from Theresa Skeba's online obituary. A link will appear five minutes prior to the beginning of each service. www.saul-gabauer.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on May 29, 2020.
