Theresa



'Tess' Kim



Formerly of Pittsburgh



Theresa 'Tess' Kim, 93, Ponce Inlet, Florida, formerly from Pittsburgh, Pa., peacefully passed away at home on October 7, 2020.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christine (Dave) Rice, Newburgh, Ind.; son, Ralph D. Kim, Harrisburg, Pa. and daughter Noreen (Jim) Kearn, Port Orange, Fla. Tess was blessed with the following grandchildren, Dan (Lori) Rice, Visalia, Calif., Bob (Lauren) Rice, Mt. Prospect, Ill., Katie Kearn, Port Orange, Fla. and Kristen (Bobby) Polidan, Austin, Texas and great grandson, Evan G. Rice, Mt. Prospect, Ill. Also left to cherish her memory are many dear nieces, nephews and friends.



Tess is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph, of 57 years; her parents, John and Teresa Woolensack, and sister, Dolores Trimbur.



Tess retired in Pittsburgh, Pa. having worked for the Allegheny Intermediate Unit Exceptional Children's Program and assisting her late husband in the operations of their pharmacy, P.P. Knapp Drug Co. Sewickley, PA.



She was a devout Catholic who faithfully attended and volunteered at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Membership in the Socialable Seniors and Council of Catholic Women brought her much joy. She was a lover of travel and looked forward to capturing photos of the morning beach sunrises, playing card games and sending greeting cards to family and friends.



Funeral Services under the direction of LOHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 1201 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange with visitation, Friday, October 9, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., Vigil service and sharing will begin at 7 p.m. The Catholic funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Hope at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020.



Expression of sympathy from Pittsburgh area family and friends may be shared with the Kim Family on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at R.D. COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 981 Broadhead Road, Moon Township, PA, continuing with interment at Resurrection Cemetery, 100 Resurrection Road, Moon Township, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL 32129 or to St. Benedict Cathedral, 1328 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN 47714.



