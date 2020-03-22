|
|
Theresa L. Baysinger
Homewood
Theresa L. Baysinger, 54, of Homewood (Beaver Falls), passed away on March 17, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Beaver.
She was the daughter of the late Charles and Gloria (Smith) Mihalko.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Timothy Baysinger; two sons, Timothy and Justin Baysinger at home and a daughter, Tiffany Baysinger of Midland. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jacob, Waelon, Emily, Zachary and Haily; three sisters, Becky (Anthony) Lang of Freedom, Rhonda Baysinger of Beaver Falls and Cindy Hagy of Pittsburgh and a brother, Richard (Janet) Hagy of Monaca.
A homemaker, Theresa was a hardcore Steeler fan who loved her dog, Sage and her numerous birds.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000)
To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral
home.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 22, 2020