Theresa M. (Volpe)Brooks-TrottaAliquippaTheresa M. (Volpe) Brooks-Trotta, 88, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully August 8, 2020.She was born May 25, 1932, in Aliquippa, the daughter of the late Angelo and Loretta (Cervi) Volpe.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Brooks; her second husband, Chris Trotta; a grandson, Michael Brooks and two brothers, Ralph and Robert Volpe.Theresa was a lifelong member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Church, Aliquippa. She was a graduate of Aliquippa High School as a National Honor Society Student. Theresa was employed with Giant Eagle Markets for over 40 years before her retirement.She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law, William and Vicki Brooks; grandchildren, Carrie (John) Teapole and Matthew (Brandy) Brooks; great grandchildren, Courtney (Roger) Javornick, Caitlin Walker, Christopher and Ethan Brooks and Trevor Teapole; great great granddaughter, Avah Teapole; a sister, Edith (Al) Valo; a brother, Angelo (Loretta) Volpe; two dear friends, Frank and Sandy Luketic and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of Blessing service at 2 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.Donations may be made in memory of Theresa, if desired, to Good Samaritan Hospice. The family wished to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the excellent care and compassion that was extended to Theresa.