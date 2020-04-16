Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA CIPOLLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA M. (RIVETTI) CIPOLLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA M. (RIVETTI) CIPOLLA Obituary
Theresa M. (Rivetti) Cipolla

Hopewell Township

Theresa M. (Rivetti) Cipolla, 97, of Hopewell Township, passed away on April 12, 2020.

She was born August 25, 1922, in Slovan, Pa., the daughter of the late Pietro and Nancy Rivetti.

Theresa was also preceded in death by her husband, Tony Cipolla and son, Anthony Cipolla.

She was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Fatima. She was an excellent cook and seamstress but best known as a good wife, mother and homemaker. She loved to dance and play with her dogs.

Theresa is survived by her three children, Pete (Pat) Cipolla, Vince (Debbie) Cipolla and Nancy (John) Roperti; grandchildren, Anthony (Christine) Cipolla, Rich (Jodi) Cipolla, Joe (Marci) Cipolla, Kim Synder, Pete (Jessica) Cipolla, Kim (Jason) Arndt, Theresa Mann, Jeff (Rachel) Cipolla, Tara (Kevin) McSwigan, John (Bertha) Roperti and Joe (Megan) Roperti. She is also survived by 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Visitation and burial will be private.

The Cipolla family would like to thank the staff at Villa St. Joseph for their care.

Arrangements were made through ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -