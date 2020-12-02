1/
THERESA M. DENNIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa M.

Dennis

Economy

Theresa M. Dennis, 98, of Economy, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Thomas Dennis and her siblings, Mary Cerevolo, Nicholas Cirillo, Rose Fedell, Catherine Scarfone, Josephine Cerevolo, Jennie Santolla, Dominic Cirillo and Estelle Jarsulic.

She was the mother of Barbara (Raymond) Heinrich of N.C. and Janet Bohon of Beaver; grandmother of Raymond (Carrie) Heinrich, Elizabeth (Ray) Zechman, Matthew (Meridth) Bohon and Benjamin Bohon.

No visitation due to COVID 19. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved