Theresa M.DennisEconomyTheresa M. Dennis, 98, of Economy, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Thomas Dennis and her siblings, Mary Cerevolo, Nicholas Cirillo, Rose Fedell, Catherine Scarfone, Josephine Cerevolo, Jennie Santolla, Dominic Cirillo and Estelle Jarsulic.She was the mother of Barbara (Raymond) Heinrich of N.C. and Janet Bohon of Beaver; grandmother of Raymond (Carrie) Heinrich, Elizabeth (Ray) Zechman, Matthew (Meridth) Bohon and Benjamin Bohon.No visitation due to COVID 19. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date.Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).