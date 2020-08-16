Theresa Marie Matotek
Beaver Falls
Theresa Marie Matotek, age 89, of Beaver Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. She resided at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph in Baden, Pa.
Theresa was born on June 15, 1931, in Midland, Pa., and was the daughter of the late James and Anna (Odrcic) Ferenchina. After graduating Salutatorian at Midland High School in 1949, Theresa went on to attend the Ohio Valley Business College. Theresa was a devoted mother and "Grammy" and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She was an extremely talented seamstress, making her youngest daughter's wedding gown as well as always available for emergency alterations and clothing repairs. She also made beautiful hand-embroidered costumes for the New Brighton Junior Tamburitzans. She enjoyed both gardening and baking. She had a way with plants and cultivated both flower and vegetable gardens and enjoyed baking themed birthday cakes for her grandchildren.
Theresa had a strong devotion to her Croatian heritage and belonged to the New Brighton Croatian Kola Ensemble where she enjoyed singing, dancing and performing at many Croatian events. Theresa's beautiful smile will be missed and the love she had for her family and friends will live on in their hearts.
She is survived by her husband, John Nicholas Matotek, whom she married in 1953. This October 17th they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Also surviving are her four children, Judy (Mike) Lutz, Industry; Jim Matotek, Ellwood City; Jack (Alesia) Matotek, Economy; and Janet (Mike) Lasko, Sparta, N.J.; as well as five grandchildren, Joshua and Jakob Matotek and Ashley, Alyssa and Cassandra Lasko; her beloved sister, Lillian (Matt) Stimac; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Ferenchina and a daughter-in-law, Sue Matotek.
Friends will be received Monday, August 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www. jjsprattfh.com
. We are following CDC guidelines and masks are mandatory during visitation. A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, New Brighton. Fr. Tom Kredel officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaver Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Croatian Fraternal Union Scholarship Fund, 100 Delaney Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, Good Samaritan Hospice and Lakeview Personal Care for the wonderful care and compassion for Theresa.
May she rest in Eternal Peace.