Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
(724) 728-2456
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS A. MANN


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS A. MANN Obituary
Thomas A. Mann

Industry

Thomas A. Mann, age 81, of Industry, Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020. Thomas was born February 11, 1939.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Donna L. Mann; three wonderful children, Debria J. Greco (Anthony), Teresa Creel Hoskinson (Jim Lambert), and Lance B. Creel (Kelly); loving grandfather to nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Charles Mann (Pat) and Samuel Mann (Joyce); a sister, Catherine Bromley and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hattie Mann; brother, Everett Mann and son, Russell E. Creel.

Thomas was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of V.F.W. and American Legion, both of Midland. He loved to go fishing, hunting and tending to his garden. He was a heavy equipment mechanic all his life.

Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.

Memorial donations can be made to the Dementia Association or to in

Thomas' memory.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -