THOMAS ALLEN WHITEFIELD Sr.

THOMAS ALLEN WHITEFIELD Sr. Obituary
Thomas Allen Whitefield Sr.

Ambridge

Thomas Allen Whitefield Sr., 77, of Ambridge, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Born January 3, 1943, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late John W. and Helen Bachura Whitefield. He was retired from Hussey Copper, a member of Baden United Methodist Church and was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Adkins Whitefield; one son, Thomas A. Whitefield Jr. and a Godson, Michael Merryman, both of McKees Rocks.

A private family viewing was held Saturday at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge,

Private interment followed at Economy Cemetery.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
