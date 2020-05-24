|
|
Thomas B.
Day II
Beaver
On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, so, the world doesn't have Thomas B. Day II to kick around anymore; I'm gone! The devil finally called my name. The grim reaper came for me I bought the farm. I bit the dust. So, I guess I'm off to the Promised Land eh? The Promised Land! Imagine that!
Anyway, I was born at Beaver Valley General Hospital, September 23, 1940. As the only child in the family, whatever it was, was well my fault, Mom and Dad made sure of that. Speaking of which:
I was predeceased by my loving mother, Florence, 1995, and father, Thomas Baldwin, 2000.
I am survived by my two children, Susan Carole and her husband, Jack, and my grandchildren, Maggie Mae and Siôn of New Hampshire/Massachusetts, boo hissss (hate the cheatriots) and
Tommy Edward (I know he hates that) and his wife Liz and granddaughters, Ashlyn and Carson of North Carolina.
So anyhow, I think I was a pretty nice guy, despite what some people would say about me. What did they know about me anyway? I loved my family and I did my best to be a right pain in the tuchus. To everyone who remembers me, I am asking that you celebrate my life in your own way; telling a 'He wasn't so bad' or 'What an idiot' story of your choosing and hoist a glass to celebrate the larger than life stories I so eloquently weaved.
I had some serious health problems the last few years, but kept surviving them (up till now anyway) with the help of my son Tom, his wife; my granddaughters.
Latonya, Sandra, Ernest, Ashley and all the Staff from Westwood Health and Rehabilitation Center in North Carolina were the best, but at least I don't have to do that stinkin PT…OT anymore.
And although I could talk to a brick and never met a stranger, I was a very private person in life, so I don't want to end that life with people gawking at me while I lay in a coffin. I'm being cremated and my ashes will be interred with Mom and Dad in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park back in Pennsylvania where it all started. So as the Good Book says "for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou rest." So long for now till we meet again…
Instead of Memorial donations, Tom would hope that you will do an unexpected act of kindness for some less fortunate soul.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020