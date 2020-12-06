1/1
THOMAS C. GARCIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C.

Garcia

Conway

Thomas C. Garcia, 66, of Conway, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was the son of Jean Garcia and the late Carmine Garcia.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Garcia and brother-in-law, Keith Stewart.

Surviving is his wife of 42 years, Rosemary (Rich) Garcia; sons, Joseph and Michael Garcia; sister, Cathy Stewart; brother-in-law, Larry (Fran) Rich; nieces, Allison (Dan) Ference, Amy (Paul) DiNubila, Katie (Brian) Quaranta and Kendra (Jonathan) Pahl; six great nephews, Connor, Tyler, Luciano, Maddox, William and Keith and a great niece, Giovanna and numerous cousins and aunts.

Thomas was a graduate of Freedom High School Class of 1972. He worked at Armco Steel until he left to help his father run the family business, Garcia Marketing, which he continued to operate to this day. He loved photography and was a fan of all Pittsburgh sports. Tom enjoyed golfing and organizing golf outings with friends and family. He was an avid bowler and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Anyone that came in contact with him knew that they had a lifelong friend. He loved his family, was kind and thoughtful, an amazing son, brother, husband, father, uncle, neighbor and friend.

In order to maintain a safe environment, the viewing was private. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., David M. Alvarez, Supervisor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved