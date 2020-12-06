Thomas C.



Garcia



Conway



Thomas C. Garcia, 66, of Conway, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, after a brief illness.



He was the son of Jean Garcia and the late Carmine Garcia.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Garcia and brother-in-law, Keith Stewart.



Surviving is his wife of 42 years, Rosemary (Rich) Garcia; sons, Joseph and Michael Garcia; sister, Cathy Stewart; brother-in-law, Larry (Fran) Rich; nieces, Allison (Dan) Ference, Amy (Paul) DiNubila, Katie (Brian) Quaranta and Kendra (Jonathan) Pahl; six great nephews, Connor, Tyler, Luciano, Maddox, William and Keith and a great niece, Giovanna and numerous cousins and aunts.



Thomas was a graduate of Freedom High School Class of 1972. He worked at Armco Steel until he left to help his father run the family business, Garcia Marketing, which he continued to operate to this day. He loved photography and was a fan of all Pittsburgh sports. Tom enjoyed golfing and organizing golf outings with friends and family. He was an avid bowler and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Anyone that came in contact with him knew that they had a lifelong friend. He loved his family, was kind and thoughtful, an amazing son, brother, husband, father, uncle, neighbor and friend.



In order to maintain a safe environment, the viewing was private. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., David M. Alvarez, Supervisor.



