Thomas C. "Skip" Manor

Thomas C. "Skip" Manor Obituary
Thomas C. 'Skip' Manor

Rochester

Thomas C. 'Skip' Manor, 85, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020, in the emergency room of Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born and raised in Beaver, he was a son of the late George and Bertha Manor. Having a 'gift to gab' and never knowing a stranger was an asset in his chosen career of advertising. Tom worked mainly in the outdoor advertising business for Crest Advertising and as an owner of J & K Signs in Aliquippa. Skip was a member of the West Mayfield V.F.W. and a life member of the Rochester Owls.

He leaves his children, Vincent 'Dee' (Judy) DiMaggio, Mark (Genesta) DiMaggio, Thomas G. 'Skipper' Manor, Stacey J. Manor and Valerie (Bill) Jones; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. He also leaves a brother, Jack Manor and a sister, 'Butchie' Goldberg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan L. Herstine Manor on May 13, 2018; a daughter, Vicki Gulgin and four sisters.

Friends will be received on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 14, 2020
