THOMAS CHAD MELVIN
Thomas Chad Melvin

Formerly of New Brighton

Thomas Chad Melvin, 49, passed away June 29, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman unexpectedly from natural causes.

He was born in New Brighton, Pa., February 18, 1971, son of Thomas H. Melvin and Kathy Cunning Mattes. Chad was raised in New Brighton, was a 1989 graduate of New Brighton High School and a graduate of the New Castle School of Trades. He was employed as a Machinist with PTC Alliance in Beaver Falls. When not working, he coached the East Palestine Little Bulldogs, enjoyed fishing, but most especially spending time with his children.

Chad is survived by his wife of twelve years, Bridgett (White) Melvin; three children, Conner, Emerson and Colton Melvin; two stepchildren, Meagan Barker of Wheeling, W.Va. and Wayne Hetrick, USMC; five grandchildren, Daisey, who resided with him, Jayden, Delainee, Marvin and Delilah; mother, Kathy (Robert) Mattes of East Palestine; brother, Jason E. (Jessica) Melvin of Conway, Pa., as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Melvin and a grandson, Dallas Delo.

The family will receive friends Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the LINSLEY-ROYAL FUNERAL HOME IN EAST PALESTINE. All other services will be private at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the East Palestine Little Bulldogs Football, PO BOX 143, East Palestine, OH 44413.

www.linsley-royal.com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
