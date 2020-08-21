1/1
THOMAS CHINCHILLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas

Chinchilla

Economy Borough

Thomas Chinchilla, 92, of Economy Borough, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Born in Baden Pa., he was the son of the late Frank and Anna (Perunko) Chinchilla. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the Antitam in the Pacific. He retired from Armco Steel Corp. in 1986, after 40 years of service. He was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Parish and the Polish Falcons of America in Ambridge.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna in 2016; his daughter, Deborah in 2010; four brothers, Francis and John, during World War II, Joseph in 1966, and David in 1974, and a sister, Helen Bohn.

Surviving are his daughter, Michele, Harmony Twp.; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jennifer, Economy Borough; grandsons, Zachary and wife, Julia, Raccoon Twp. and Joshua of Kinston, North Carolina and a granddaughter, Emily, Economy Borough.

Thomas resided at Franciscan Manor for over four years. The family would like to extend their thanks to all the staff for their compassionate care and service over the years.

Friends will be received Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Saint John the Baptist Church, Baden.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Moon Twp.

Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved