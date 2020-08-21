THOMAS CHINCHILLA

ThomasChinchillaEconomy BoroughThomas Chinchilla, 92, of Economy Borough, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.Born in Baden Pa., he was the son of the late Frank and Anna (Perunko) Chinchilla. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the Antitam in the Pacific. He retired from Armco Steel Corp. in 1986, after 40 years of service. He was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Parish and the Polish Falcons of America in Ambridge.He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna in 2016; his daughter, Deborah in 2010; four brothers, Francis and John, during World War II, Joseph in 1966, and David in 1974, and a sister, Helen Bohn.Surviving are his daughter, Michele, Harmony Twp.; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jennifer, Economy Borough; grandsons, Zachary and wife, Julia, Raccoon Twp. and Joshua of Kinston, North Carolina and a granddaughter, Emily, Economy Borough.Thomas resided at Franciscan Manor for over four years. The family would like to extend their thanks to all the staff for their compassionate care and service over the years.Friends will be received Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Saint John the Baptist Church, Baden.Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Moon Twp.Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).