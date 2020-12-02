1/1
THOMAS D. DEVIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas D. Devin

New Brighton

Thomas D. Devin, 71, of New Brighton, formerly of Bloomfield and Carnegie, passed away on November 26, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Emilie (Schwarz) and Robert Devin. Thomas is preceded in death by his first wife, Terri (Emery) Devin, who passed away in 1998.

Tom was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War where he aspired to the rank of Corporal. He was a retired police officer with the Collier Township Police Department for 37 years, first as a Patrolman, then a Sergeant and finally as Chief of Police. During his career, he was active in the Chartiers Valley School District originally with the Officer Phil Program and then later the DARE program in the Primary, Intermediate and Middle Schools. He also coached both daughters during their early years of softball and served as a chaperone for many football games and band trips for the Chartiers Valley Showband. Tom had been a member of the Federal Order of Police Lodge #91, a life member of the Rochester VFW Post 128 and a member of the NRA. Tom was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed attending the Steelers and Penguins games and the friendships he made with those that sat near him. A highlight one year was having his Penguin season tickets delivered by Coach Mike Sullivan. Tom was very much loved and respected.

Surviving are his wife, Melva (Todorczuk) Devin, New Brighton; two daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Brennan, Oakdale and Cindi Devin, Bellevue; two granddaughters, Kara Kemple, Butler and Skylar Bennett, Bellevue; brother-in-law, David (Charlene) Emery, Dravosburg; sister-in-law, Judy Miller, Conway and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Visitation for family and friends will be held 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp. 15220. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday in the Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 3319 W Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15216 . EVERYONE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Tom's name to the Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation or to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Hillman Cancer Center, Shadyside Hospital, Passavant Acute Rehab and the hospice floor at Canterbury Place for their kindness and loving care of Tom.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. www.slaterfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
01:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Interment
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William Slater II Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 1, 2020
Melva,
My thoughts and prayers are with you. It’s been many years since I’ve seen you but can say I often think of you. Take care! Love, Marilynn Frazier. 724 777 2341
Marilynn Frazier
Friend
December 1, 2020
Melva-I’m so sorry to hear about Tom. I remember when your romance was “blooming” and what joy this brought to both of you . Look back on those years to get you thru so that you may find peace in the days to come.... praying and thinking of you Cathy Kifer
Cathy Kifer
Friend
December 1, 2020
Oh Melva, I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I wish I could give you a hug right now! I miss you! Please take good care! I would love to meet you for lunch someday! Until then, please know that my heart is with you.
Regan Weldon
Friend
November 29, 2020
Melva, I was so sad to read this. Tom was such a great guy. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was so caring. Please know you have my deepest condolences and are in my thoughts and prayers.
Leslie Fields
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved