Thomas D. Devin
New Brighton
Thomas D. Devin, 71, of New Brighton, formerly of Bloomfield and Carnegie, passed away on November 26, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Emilie (Schwarz) and Robert Devin. Thomas is preceded in death by his first wife, Terri (Emery) Devin, who passed away in 1998.
Tom was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War where he aspired to the rank of Corporal. He was a retired police officer with the Collier Township Police Department for 37 years, first as a Patrolman, then a Sergeant and finally as Chief of Police. During his career, he was active in the Chartiers Valley School District originally with the Officer Phil Program and then later the DARE program in the Primary, Intermediate and Middle Schools. He also coached both daughters during their early years of softball and served as a chaperone for many football games and band trips for the Chartiers Valley Showband. Tom had been a member of the Federal Order of Police Lodge #91, a life member of the Rochester VFW Post 128 and a member of the NRA. Tom was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed attending the Steelers and Penguins games and the friendships he made with those that sat near him. A highlight one year was having his Penguin season tickets delivered by Coach Mike Sullivan. Tom was very much loved and respected.
Surviving are his wife, Melva (Todorczuk) Devin, New Brighton; two daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Brennan, Oakdale and Cindi Devin, Bellevue; two granddaughters, Kara Kemple, Butler and Skylar Bennett, Bellevue; brother-in-law, David (Charlene) Emery, Dravosburg; sister-in-law, Judy Miller, Conway and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Visitation for family and friends will be held 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp. 15220. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday in the Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 3319 W Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15216 . EVERYONE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Tom's name to the Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation or to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Hillman Cancer Center, Shadyside Hospital, Passavant Acute Rehab and the hospice floor at Canterbury Place for their kindness and loving care of Tom.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. www.slaterfuneral.com
