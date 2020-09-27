Thomas D. Mandity



Formerly of Aliquippa



Thomas D. Mandity, 71, of Elko, Nevada, formerly of Aliquippa, Pa., passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



Born June 28, 1949 in Rochester, Pa., Tom was the son of the late George and Bessie West Mandity. Tom graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1967 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. He served in Vietnam and received two purple hearts. After being discharged, he returned to Aliquippa and entered Millright School. He then started work at J&L Steel mill; eventually moving to Elko, Nev., where he spent his career building homes and doing master carpentry. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved golfing and following the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.



He is survived by his sons, Thomas Charles Mandity, What Cheer, Iowa, and George Michael Mandity, Elko, Nevada; his sisters, Mary Stickles (Everett) and Teresa Painter (Gary), both of Aliquippa; his nieces, Stacy Stickles and Amy Hunter, and his nephew Bill Stickles, all from Aliquippa; his grandchildren, Camill, Caleb, Mariah, Kenadi, Natalie, Kalvin and Keegan; and last but not least his beloved fur grandbabies, Eldie, Coko, Maya, and Zuri.



A celebration of life was held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Elko Basque Clubhouse Elko, Nevada.



Memorial contributions can be made to any veteran's organizations of your choice, if desired.



Tom was a strong husband, father, brother, and friend. Many lives were touched by him and the lasting impression he made will be remembered by us all for many years to come.



