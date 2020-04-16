Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS D. SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS D. SMITH Obituary
Thomas D. Smith

Chippewa Township

Thomas D. Smith, 72, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Beaver Township.

Born November 18, 1947, in Beaver Falls, he is the son of Jean Watson Smith and the late Thomas L. Smith of Chippewa Township. He served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He had been a diesel mechanic for Scullion Trucking Company before his retirement. Tom enjoyed gardening, fishing and was an avid Steeler fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Linda Jean Kimes and her husband, Richard, Vero Beach, Florida, and Beverly Ann Sinclair and Larry Lake, St. Augustine, Florida; his nieces, Erin Nicole Mercado and Lyndsey Jean Kuhn, along with his great nieces and nephews, Kira, Addison, Kennedy, Mason, and Kevin.

The family would like to thank Dr. Grace Tarabay and Dr. Robert Knapp for their continuous care and compassion through the years.

Tom was of Catholic faith and a private interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Chippewa Township.

For those who wish, donations may be made to , 333 E. Carson Street #441E, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219.

The HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, were in charge of arrangements.


logo

logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -