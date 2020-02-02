Home

THOMAS E. COLEMAN Jr.

Thomas E.

Coleman, Jr.

New Galilee

Thomas E. Coleman, 80, of New Galilee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 16, 1939, in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas E. Sr. and Ann Coleman. Thomas was a long-time dedicated employee of Hamilton Tool and he was a life member of V.F.W. Post 8106 in New Galilee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Castner.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Jackie Coleman with whom he had shared 21 years together; two sons, Thomas and Edward Coleman; two sisters, Rita (Paul) Ankrom and Connie (Bud) McRoberts. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 4 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.

com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
