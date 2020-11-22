Thomas E. Wooley



Beaver Falls



Thomas E. Wooley, 86, of Beaver Falls, died peacefully at home on November 4, 2020.



Born February 24, 1934, in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was the son of the late Raymond C. and Bessie (Weir) Wooley. Thomas retired in 1992, from the Laborers Local Union # 833 and the Ceriani Construction Company. Thomas is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley R. (Schultz) Wooley; his sons, Thomas (and Cathy Mason) Wooley of Beaver Falls, Pa., Terry (and Tina Pasteur) Wooley of New Springfield, Ohio and Mike Wooley of Wampum, Pa.; his grandchildren, Kelly Zeigler of Charlotte, N.C., Cody (and Brittany) Wooley of Youngstown, Ohio, Shane (and Mandy) Wooley of Rochester, Pa. and Samantha Assid of New Castle, Pa. and several great grandchildren.



Thomas was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following local teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and will be dearly missed by his family.



Private inurnment was held Wednesday November 18, 2020, in Grandview Cemetery, Beaver Falls.



Arrangements were handled by the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS, PA.



