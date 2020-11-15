Thomas F. Equels



Formerly of Beaver



Thomas F. Equels, 86, of Ocala Florida, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, at his home in the care of his family and home hospice.



Tom was born February 25, 1934, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Woodrow and Mary (McCullough) Equels.



He is survived by his sons, Thomas K. (Laura) Equels, Ocala Fla. and Timothy K. (Pia) Equels, Roswell,Ga.; daughter, Kimberly A. (Randy Weber) Hurley, Melbourne Fla.; granddaughters, Lesley (Ed) Joliff, Butte,Mt., Maura (John) Linger, Melbourne, Fla., Mary Helena (Randall) Cannon, Orlando, Fla. and Christina (Ethan) Samuel, Orlando, Fla.; grandsons, Andrew (Crystal) Equels, Virginia Beach,Va., Paul Equels, Roswell Ga., Sean (Colleen) Hurley, Dallas, Texas and Connor (Danielle) Hurley, Melbourne,Fla.; greatgranddaughters, Sarah, Daisy, and Jordan and great grandsons, Micah, George, Brantley, Barrett, Samson, Declan and Henry. Tom is also survived by his sister, Donna (Tom) Beatty, Springfield, Mo.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Equels and his second wife, Sandi (Nitch) Equels.



Tom attended Beaver High School where he was a star football player. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy and was trained as a sonarman. He served proudly during the Korean War on the USS Glennon from 1952-1955.



Tom attended technical school and became a licensed electrician. He worked for St. Joe Lead Co. until 1964 and then moved his family to Titusville Fla. where he worked for TWA at Kennedy Space Center. Eventually,Tom took a position at Walt Disney World and was promoted to maintenance facilities manager for several of the Disney Resorts. In 1994, Tom retired from Walt Disney World and moved to Ocala Fla. He pursued his passion for painting and became a self-taught mandolin player. Tom's quick wit and entertaining ability as a raconteur will be surely missed. He had many natural talents and abilities, from painting, to playing the mandolin, restoring classic cars and remodeling houses, as well as being a skilled horseman.



We love you Dad.



