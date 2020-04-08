|
|
Thomas 'Turkey Tom' Fleming
Bell Acres
Thomas "Turkey Tom" Fleming, 88, of Bell Acres, passed away at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was the son of the late Thomas H. and Olive (Holman) Fleming. A lifelong resident of the Sewickley area, Tom was an avid hunter and outdoorsmen. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked in the "Bull Gang" for the former J&L Steel Corporation, Aliquippa Works, retiring with 30 years' service. Tom was always good for a story or a laugh and will be missed by many.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Robert Fleming; sister, Marie (Arnie) Rothharr; and brother-in-law, Allen Householder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary (Richardson) Fleming; four daughters, Kathy (Douglas) Rosco of Littleton, Colo., Tracy (Timothy) Benson of Sewickley, Pa., Debby (Norman) Meanor of Sewickley, Pa., and Cindy (William) Striffler of Sewickley, Pa.; 12 grandchildren, Becky, Ben, Kyle, Cory, Logan, Shaun, Billy, Chelsea, Tyler, Tommy, Lexie and Brock; five great-grandchildren, Cienna, Brody, Addison, Ashton and Reagan; a sister, JereLee Householder; a sister-in-law, Helenrose "Cookie" Fleming; nieces, JayneAnn, Abby, Erica, Molly, and JereLee, Jr.; and a very special friend, "The son he never had." Scott Withrow.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020