Thomas G. Sargeson Sr.

Thomas G Sargeson, Sr.

Monaca

Thomas G Sargeson, Sr., of Monaca, passed away Saturday evening, February 8, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He recently celebrated his 89th birthday a few days earlier on Feb. 2nd.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. with his pastor, the Reverend Nancy Shute, officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery with full military honors at 1:50 p.m. provided by the Beaver County Special Unit.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 12, 2020
