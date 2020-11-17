Thomas H. SummersRochester TownshipThomas H. Summers, 78, of Rochester Twp., passed away on Veteran's Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in UPMC Passavant Hospital after a very courageous battle against COVID-19.He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1942, the son of the late Howard and Mary Louise (McNutt) Summers of Rochester Twp.In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Summers; niece, Brenda Summers; nephew, David Lentz and son-in-law, Robert Scott.Tom was a crane operator for Dravo Corp. for nearly three decades and then was the foreman for Rochester Township. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, having served on the USS Boxer in the Bay of Pigs Cuban Missile Crisis and during the Vietnam War Era. He was a longtime member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish; a member of the Rochester Twp. Volunteer Fire Department; Rochester Twp. Firemen's Club, and the Operating Engineers Local 66. He was a three-time elected Rochester Township Commissioner and was a board member of the Rochester Joint Sewer Authority. Most recently, he worked proudly for Carpenters for Hire.Tom was affectionately nicknamed "Big Guy", as he was blessed with large physical size and strength. He helped anyone he ever met, even if it was for the first time. He was passionate about his family, his country, his community and working. While he didn't have any hobbies besides working, Big Guy really enjoyed going to his camp in Endeavor, Pa. (Camp STaG) to hunt, fish and spend time with family and friends. Also, while at camp, he treasured going to the Little Store and visiting with the George family.He's survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Betty" (Graff) Summers of 58 years; five children, Thomas (Nancy) Summers, Lorton, Va., Charles (Karin) Summers, Cranberry Twp., Kristin Scott, Economy, David (Nicol) Summers, Rochester Twp. and Daniel (Jamie) Summers, Rochester Twp.; eleven grandchildren, Bennett, Austin, Megan, Sienna, Lindsey, Brandon, Mandy, David John "DJ", Dawson, Lauren and Nathan; two great grandchildren, Remington and Amelia; one brother, Harold Summers, and two sisters, Faye Lentz and Linda (and her husband, Bob) Hagerty. In addition to numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws who he loved very much, he's also survived by special nephews Bill "Willy" Lentz, Keith Summers, Dwayne Hagerty and Mike Trunick, as well as close family friends Tino Yaccich and Michael Kurtz.Due to COVID-19, all services were private for immediate family only.Burial is in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to the following charities: COVID-19 Response and Recovery Organizations; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Disabled American Veterans; Rochester Volunteer Fire Department; Sts. Peter & Paul Church and School; St Cecilia's Catholic Church.