Thomas Jacob Vanlier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Jacob Vanlier

New Brighton

Thomas Jacob Vanlier, 68, departed this life on June 9, 2020, due to an extended illness. He resided in New Brighton, Pa., and was born on May 3, 1952.

He graduated from Lincoln High School, Midland, Pa., and attended college in Maryland. He was well known for his love of basketball. His nickname was T-Bone.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Alice Vanlier, and his beloved grandmother, Nellie Vanlier.

Thomas is survived by his sisters, Sheryl Vanlier, Christine Vanlier, and Kim Johnson; son, Forest Kirby; grandchildren; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private viewing was held at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME &CREMATION, 1411 Sixth Avenue, Beaver Falls, Supervisor, Regina Washington.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved