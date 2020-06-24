Thomas Jacob VanlierNew BrightonThomas Jacob Vanlier, 68, departed this life on June 9, 2020, due to an extended illness. He resided in New Brighton, Pa., and was born on May 3, 1952.He graduated from Lincoln High School, Midland, Pa., and attended college in Maryland. He was well known for his love of basketball. His nickname was T-Bone.Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Alice Vanlier, and his beloved grandmother, Nellie Vanlier.Thomas is survived by his sisters, Sheryl Vanlier, Christine Vanlier, and Kim Johnson; son, Forest Kirby; grandchildren; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.A private viewing was held at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME &CREMATION, 1411 Sixth Avenue, Beaver Falls, Supervisor, Regina Washington.