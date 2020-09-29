Thomas 'Tom' Lee Edgell



Formerly of New Brighton



Thomas "Tom" Lee Edgell, 71, of Connersville, Ind., passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his residence.



He was born on July 29, 1949, in New Brighton, to Howard and Mary (Tucker) Edgell. As a child, Tom participated in the Christian Missionary Alliance with his family. He was a 1967 graduate of New Brighton High School, and he also attended University of Maryland where he played football.



On October 13, 1979, Tom married Diane Elizabeth Savoy in Connersville.



Tom was employed by the Pittsburgh Tube Mill for 43 years, advancing to supervisor in 2015. A huge sports fan, he enjoyed watching football, hockey, and golf. He also enjoyed playing golf.



Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Diane Elizabeth Edgell; a son, Brian Thomas Edgell of Connersville, Ind.; two sisters, Eileen (Don) Albrecht of Freedom, Pa., and Beth Edgell of Beaver, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Brenda (Jeff Riebsomer) Morris of Connersville, Ind.; four brothers-in-law, Bill (Robin) Savoy of Hamilton, Ohio, John (Phyllis) Savoy of Connersville, Ind., David (Becky) Savoy of Alabama, and Michael (Lori) Savoy of Connersville, Ind.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Howard "Bud" Edgell and Dave Edgell; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Back and Kathy Greene; and his parents-in-law.



Friends and family may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home. Reverend Rick Alvey will officiate.



