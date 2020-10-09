1/1
THOMAS M. HINDS
1939 - 2020
Thomas M. Hinds

Formerly of Enon Valley

Thomas M. Hinds, age 81, of Lisbon, Ohio, formerly of Enon Valley, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Born July 6, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late James and Harriett (Herrmann) Hinds.

He is survived by his children, Craig (Gigi) Hinds, Diana (George) Souders and Barbara George; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Kathleen (Timothy) Duncan and brother-in-law, Thomas (Debbie) Curry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hinds; son, David Hinds and siblings, James, Josephine and Elizabeth Hinds.

Friends will be received Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road,

Beaver Falls, PA 15010, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com, from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. with a service starting at 6 p.m. Mask wearing and social distancing is required when attending.

Private interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online and a full obituary can be found at campbellfuneralhomes.

com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
