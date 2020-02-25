Home

Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
THOMAS "MICHAEL" MUTKUS

THOMAS "MICHAEL" MUTKUS Obituary
Thomas

'Michael'

Mutkus

Hopewell Township

Thomas 'Michael' Mutkus, 56, of Hopewell Twp., passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Born April 29, 1963, in Ft. Riley, Kansas, he is a son of Thomas F. and Phyllis Mutkus, and the late Rita (Basco) Strickler.

Michael was a former member of the Pipefitters Local Union #47, and retired from Steamfitters Local #449.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Zachariah and Kelsey Mutkus and Derrick Mutkus; three grandchildren, Isabella, Cecilia and Kyler; a brother, Michael Hogan; sister, Lori Shaffer; many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his very best friend, John "Hoop" Wilson.

Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Wildwood Chapel, 2850 Jackson St., Aliquippa, PA. 15001, with Rev. Rich Liptak, officiating.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Allegheny General Hospital, for all their kindness and loving care.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 25, 2020
