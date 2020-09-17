Thomas Paul Streit
Ellwood City
Thomas Paul Streit, 69, of Ellwood City, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 10, 1951, in Ellwood City, the son of the late Edward P. Streit and Verda (Bosley) McElravy. Tom enjoyed gardening and landscaping.
Surviving are his wife, Diane (Holoweiko) Streit; a son, Zachary Thomas Streit; a daughter, Jennifer Streit; a sister, Patricia Annarumo; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edmund Streit, and a sister, Nancy Streit Maxon.
As per the family's request, all services were private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com
.