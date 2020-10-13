Thomas R. Goettman Jr.Rochester TownshipThomas R. Goettman Jr., 84, of Rochester Twp., passed away October 11, 2020, at his home.Born January 13, 1936, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Thomas R. and Ella I. Anderson Goettman Sr. He was a retired guidance counselor and teacher for 44 years with the Rochester Area High School, where he briefly served as temporary Assistant Principal.Tom was a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rochester, where he served four years as church council and usher. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran; a member of the Rochester F&AM Lodge #229; he served on the Rochester Borough Council for ten years; was president of the Rochester Alumni Association; and was a trustee and chair of the Scholarship Committee. Tom was a former track, golf, and baseball coach with the Rochester High School, a football score keeper for Rochester, a cheerleader sponsor, a former Rochester playground coordinator, and an avid golfer. He was a 1953 graduate of Rochester High School, received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Geneva College in 1957, and received his Master's Plus Degree in Guidance Counseling from Westminster College. Most of all Tom loved his family and cared for his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. He definitely was true blue to the Rochy Rams.He is survived by one sister, Suzanne J. Opalinsky, Beaver; a brother-in-law, Graham Hamilton, Hopewell; three nephews, Joseph Hamilton and his wife June, Rochester; John Hamilton and his wife Lisa, Center Twp.; and Chris J. Opalinsky and his wife, Heather, Beaver; nine great-nieces and great-nephews, Joe, John, Shane, Alex, Lauren, Kelsey, Tommy, Sami, and Charlie; and many friends among his teaching colleagues, golfing partners, and loving neighbors.He was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Hamilton, and a brother-in-law, Frank Opalinsky.Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, friends are asked to socially distance and wear masks while attending his visitation on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Friends will also be received Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rochester. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Gregory S. Clagg. Interment will be at Beaver Cemetery.His brothers with the Rochester F&AM Lodge #229 will provide a Masonic service at the funeral home Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Beaver County Special Unit will provide full military honors on Thursday at 12 noon in the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.Memorial contributions can be made to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 393 Adams Street, Rochester, PA 15074.The family wishes to give special thanks to Kim Gorman for the care and comfort given to Tom.