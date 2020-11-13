1/
THOMAS W. GRAY
Thomas W. Gray

Aliquippa

Thomas W. Gray of Aliquippa passed peacefully at his home in the presence of his loving family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

94 years old, Tom was a lifelong area resident, being born on January 20, 1926, in Woodlawn. His parents were the late Harry G. and Flossie Evans Gray.

A calm, gentle man, his family was the center of his life. A master gardener, he loved to travel. A 1944 graduate of Aliquippa High School, he had earlier served as a scout master. A Christian by faith, Tom was retired from J&L Steel in Aliquippa where he worked as a roller in the blooming mill. A proud Veteran, he was a sergeant with the U.S. Army, serving in the Pacific Theater.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Gray and their son, James Gray.

Survivors include his son, Thomas D. Gray of East Liverpool; his daughter, Janet Lord of Aliquippa; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Entombment will take place at the National Cemetery of The Alleghenies at the convenience of the family.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Tom's life, this Saturday, November 14, 2020, from

1 to 4 p.m. in the community building of Van Buren Homes in Van Port, Pa.

Assistance is being provided by the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL IN CHESTER, WV.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arner Funeral Chapel Inc
607 Carolina Ave
Chester, WV 26034
(304) 387-1288
