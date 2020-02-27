Home

Bell Acres

Thomas William Wolber, Sr., 79, of Bell Acres Borough, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Born March 21, 1940, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Louis and Veronica Caroline (Vidie) Wolber. Thomas retired from LTV Steel after many years and was a member of the Bell Acres Borough community for 15 years. He was a lifelong member of the Big Sewickley Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Surviving is his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Louise (Smith) Wolber; three children and their families, Jennifer Wolber, and her daughter Nichole (Lamar) Phelan, and their children, James, Catherine, Eleanor, and Alistair; Susan (James Andrew) Saunders, and their children, Wryan, Cody, James, and Benjamin; and Thomas (Molly) Wolber Jr., and their children, Frances "Frankie", and Josephine "Birdie"; two brothers, Louis (Donna) Wolber and Lawrence (Patty) Wolber; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tabitha, and a sister and brother-in law, Veronica and Blair Fennell.

Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street Ambridge, PA 15003, where the Big Sewickley Creek Volunteer Fire Department will hold a fireman service at 7 p.m.

The family requests that donations be made in Thomas's name to the Big Sewickley Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 1850 Big Sewickley Creek Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 27, 2020
