1/1
Timothy Bruce "Bones" Hiltz Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Bruce 'Bones' Hiltz Sr.

New Brighton

Timothy Bruce "Bones" Hiltz, Sr., 60, of New Brighton, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.

Born September 18, 1960, in New Brighton, a son of the late Warren R. Sr.and Mary Lou (Wilson) Hiltz. He was a meat manager for the area Giant Eagle stores. Tim enjoyed Pittsburgh sports teams, playing guitar and taking rides on his motorcycle.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa (Manna) Hiltz; three children, son, Timothy Bruce Hiltz Jr., New Brighton; daughter, Kelsy LeeAnne Hiltz, Rochester; and son, John Warren Hiltz, Beaver Falls; one brother, Raymond and his wife Rose Hiltz, Tampa, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Hiltz, Tampa, Fla.; two sisters, Terri and her husband Fred Lauderbaugh, Eustis, Fla.; Lynda and her husband Randy Russin, Taveras, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Warren R. Hiltz Jr.

Friends will be received Monday from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, with the Rev. Donald W. MacNeil officiating.

Cremation will take place after the service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J&J Spratt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved