Timothy Bruce 'Bones' Hiltz Sr.
New Brighton
Timothy Bruce "Bones" Hiltz, Sr., 60, of New Brighton, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.
Born September 18, 1960, in New Brighton, a son of the late Warren R. Sr.and Mary Lou (Wilson) Hiltz. He was a meat manager for the area Giant Eagle stores. Tim enjoyed Pittsburgh sports teams, playing guitar and taking rides on his motorcycle.
Surviving are his wife, Lisa (Manna) Hiltz; three children, son, Timothy Bruce Hiltz Jr., New Brighton; daughter, Kelsy LeeAnne Hiltz, Rochester; and son, John Warren Hiltz, Beaver Falls; one brother, Raymond and his wife Rose Hiltz, Tampa, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Hiltz, Tampa, Fla.; two sisters, Terri and her husband Fred Lauderbaugh, Eustis, Fla.; Lynda and her husband Randy Russin, Taveras, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Warren R. Hiltz Jr.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
, with the Rev. Donald W. MacNeil officiating.
Cremation will take place after the service.